InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on IHG. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.68 and a beta of 1.30. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

