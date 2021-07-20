Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFP traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,779. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.52. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$14.03 and a 52-week high of C$38.50.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$849.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 5.7795611 EPS for the current year.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.