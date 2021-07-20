International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Lifted to Hold at Societe Generale

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $121.00. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.91.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

