International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ILAL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 42,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,919. International Land Alliance has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19.

Get International Land Alliance alerts:

In other International Land Alliance news, CFO Jason Sunstein purchased 55,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $70,666.24.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.