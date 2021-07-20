Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.00

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $73.47, with a volume of 479153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.4463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.30%.

Intertek Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

