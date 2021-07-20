Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

ISRG stock traded up $22.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $955.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $633.29 and a 12 month high of $965.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $881.39.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $841.25.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

