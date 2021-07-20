Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Gap Up to $172.95

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.95, but opened at $179.06. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $179.06, with a volume of 7 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.60.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.