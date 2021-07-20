Invesco (IVZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Invesco to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Invesco has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

