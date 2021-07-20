Invesque Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Invesque in a research report issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$67.97 million during the quarter.

Shares of Invesque stock opened at C$3.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. Invesque has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$4.57.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

