Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Basf (BAS)

Basf (ETR: BAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/14/2021 – Basf was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2021 – Basf was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/12/2021 – Basf was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

7/12/2021 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/12/2021 – Basf was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/12/2021 – Basf was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/9/2021 – Basf was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/9/2021 – Basf was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/6/2021 – Basf was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/2/2021 – Basf was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/2/2021 – Basf was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/29/2021 – Basf was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Basf was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Basf was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Basf was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Basf was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Basf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/18/2021 – Basf was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Basf was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Basf was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Basf was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Basf was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BAS stock traded down €2.47 ($2.91) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €64.54 ($75.93). The company had a trading volume of 4,385,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -261.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.26. Basf Se has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

