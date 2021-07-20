Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 19,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of 220% compared to the typical volume of 5,954 call options.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth $204,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $26,520,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $656,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 55.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 588,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 111.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vistra stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 87,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,034. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.