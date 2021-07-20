IQ.cash (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0120

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $143,214.75 and $24,237.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00037275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00096895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00137018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,844.37 or 1.00103215 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.