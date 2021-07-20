iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. iQIYI has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.14.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in iQIYI by 26.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in iQIYI by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

