IQVIA (IQV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect IQVIA to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. IQVIA has set its Q2 guidance at $2.00-2.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $8.50-8.75 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IQV opened at $241.69 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $254.05. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

