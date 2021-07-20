IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $265.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $242.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IQV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.84.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $241.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.40. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.