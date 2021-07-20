Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Price Up 3.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $38.94. 7,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 637,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,985 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

