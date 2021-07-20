iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Increased by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.5% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.19% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $155,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 142,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.82. The stock had a trading volume of 207,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,506. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.16. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

