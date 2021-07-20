iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,768 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,112,994 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.83.

