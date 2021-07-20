iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,064 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,492,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,897,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $191,123,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.98. 16,112,994 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.83.

