iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 513,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,953% from the average daily volume of 8,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.74.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.