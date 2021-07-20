iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 1.21% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,099,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,572,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

