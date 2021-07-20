iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Down 26.7% in June

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,201 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGOV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,583. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.89. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.