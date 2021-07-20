iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,627 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 4.5% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares MBS ETF worth $93,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,892. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.29. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

