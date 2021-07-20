iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $55.97. Approximately 845,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,385,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.66.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.