iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Purchased by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,900 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises about 2.0% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 2.90% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $42,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,028,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,461,000 after purchasing an additional 42,482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,308 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 260,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $48.73. 36,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,234. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.79.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

