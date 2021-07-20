iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 104.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77,864 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $33,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

