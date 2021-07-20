iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,863,000 after buying an additional 278,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,305,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

