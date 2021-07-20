iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.44 and a one year high of $114.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

