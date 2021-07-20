iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Lessened by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

