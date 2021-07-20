iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $429.80. The stock had a trading volume of 111,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,589. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.55 and a 1-year high of $439.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

