iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.5% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 219,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,493,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,473.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,924,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.89 on Tuesday, reaching $431.69. 244,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,589. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.55 and a 1-year high of $439.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $424.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

