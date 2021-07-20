iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 811,840 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.5% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.88 on Tuesday, hitting $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 229,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

