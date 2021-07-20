Itaú Unibanco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 103,061 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 240% compared to the average daily volume of 30,356 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. 1,084,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,802,764. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.