ITV’s (ITVPY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ITVPY traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,996. ITV has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

