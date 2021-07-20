Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.76

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.76 and traded as low as C$8.11. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 1,835,742 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVN shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 39.17 and a current ratio of 42.46.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

