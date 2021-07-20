J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of J. Alexander’s worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 27,388.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 180,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J. Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 396,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in J. Alexander’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Get J. Alexander's alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of J. Alexander’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:JAX opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.17. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $207.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.60 and a beta of 1.51.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

J. Alexander’s Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for J. Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.