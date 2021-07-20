J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.09.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

