J Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price target on J Sainsbury and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

OTCMKTS JSAIY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. 14,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,328. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.45. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

