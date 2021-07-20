Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,039 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $31,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.35 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

