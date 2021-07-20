Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 35,257 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 103.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,257 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Varonis Systems worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $75,313.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,719,339.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,569 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.