Jackson Square Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,494.20. 5,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,320. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,586.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,411.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,520.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

