Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 368 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 29.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Torray LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KLA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $440,955.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,554 shares of company stock worth $6,709,290. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,019. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.29. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.81.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

