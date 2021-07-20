Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,297,020 shares of company stock valued at $755,857,426. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.58.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $336.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,953,686. The firm has a market cap of $953.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.