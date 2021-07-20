Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.45.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $8.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

