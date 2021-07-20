Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Visa stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $241.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,538. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

