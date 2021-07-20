Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 451,730 shares of company stock valued at $79,508,573. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.39.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.48. 48,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,778,753. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $162.73. The stock has a market cap of $250.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

