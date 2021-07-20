Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 14,109 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 310.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,086. The stock has a market cap of $316.25 billion, a PE ratio of -69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

