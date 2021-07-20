Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 16,947 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.7% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.38.

In related news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,006. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

