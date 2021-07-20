Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 14,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,095,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $211,775,000 after acquiring an additional 377,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.87. 161,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,237,741. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

