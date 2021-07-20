Jackson Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.53. The stock had a trading volume of 52,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.92. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.35. The firm has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

